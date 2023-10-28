Asin's 'Hectic Week Of Celebrations' Made Special By Husband Rahul Sharma And Daughter Arin. See Pics

Asin shared this image. (courtesy: simply.asin)

Let us all wish actress Asin's daughter Arin, a belated happy birthday. The Ghajini star's bundle of joy turned 6 on October 24. It called for a big celebration with Asin also ringing in her birthday on October 26. The family of three – Asin, her husband Rahul Sharma, and Arin – decided to spend the week in Paris. On Saturday, Asin treated fans to glimpses of Arin's intimate birthday celebration, through a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories. In one of the clicks Arin, standing in a fancy restaurant, can be seen capturing something with a phone camera. Along with the picture, Asin wrote, “Our own personal photographer at breakfast.”

The next click has to be the cutest of them all. In the photo, little Arin can be seen giving a peck on her father's cheeks. Asin wrote, “It's been a hectic week of celebrations…made special by these two…and all of you with all your lovely wishes. Thank You!”

Asin also shared an adorable video of Arin giving flying kisses to the camera. She wrote, “Sending love to all you lovely peeps!”

The set of pics concluded with Arin posing next to a marble foo dog statue with a balloon in her hand.

Earlier, Asin dropped a video on her Instagram Stories where Arin can be seen in her father's arms. In the background, Asin can be heard wishing her daughter “Happy Birthday”. The camera then pans towards the illuminated Eiffel Tower. The text along with the post read, “It's Arin's Birthday…Happy Birthday Arin.”

In one of the pictures, Arin, sitting on her father's lap, was blowing away the candles on a waffle. Check out the picture:

A few months ago Asin rubbished rumours of her divorce with Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax. The rumour mills were abuzz with speculations of their separations after several pictures of the couple went missing on her social media. Many social media users were quick to jump to the conclusion that there was some trouble in the marriage. Asin dismissed all the rumours by sharing a note on her Instagram. She wrote, “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across from each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'. Reminds me of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously?! Pls, do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys.”

Asin got married to Rahul Sharma in 2017. The couple welcomed Arin in 2017. The actress was last seen in the 2015 film All Is Well with Rishi Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.