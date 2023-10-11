Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Dad Amitabh Bachchan On His 81st Birthday: 'Always Got Your Back'

Abhishek Bachchan shared the image. (Courtesy: bachchan)

Abishek Bachchan was MIA from his dad Amitabh Bachchan's birthday eve celebrations but he surely made up for it with his lovely birthday post for the legendary actor. On the Don actor's 81st birthday, his son Abhishek Bachchan wished him in the most special way. Sharing a picture of himself with his dad, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "My idol, my hero, my inspiration and my best friend! Happy 81st birthday, Pa. Love you and always got your back." Abishek Bachchan's post got big love from his niece Navya Nanda and Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur.

See what Abhishek Bachchan posted for his dad:

Abhishek Bachchan was MIA from his father Amitabh Bachchan's birthday eve celebrations. Big B turns 81 today. As per reports, Abhishek was away on a shoot, but his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, ensured that he was virtually present to witness the scene outside their home, Jalsa. In a video, shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), we can see Aishwarya and Navya Naveli Nanda recording the scene on their phones as the legendary actor greets his fans. Replying to the video, Abhishek wrote, “Yup, wifey showing me what's going on.” We also get a glimpse of Aaradhya in the clip. The text attached to the clip read, "You can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya [Naveli Nanda] and Aaradhya [Bachchan] in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as Sr Bachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come!"

Check it out here:

You can see #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as @SrBachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cNB8H1ea3G — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) October 10, 2023

On his 81st birthday today, Amitabh Bachchan received heartwarming wishes from daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta shared a collage from the midnight birthday celebration. The photographs showcased Shweta giving a tight hug to her father. She wrote in the caption, "Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill." Check out Shweta Bachchan's post here:

Navya Naveli Nanda also dedicated a post to her loving Nana. Check it out below:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Moving ahead, Big B is gearing up for the release of Ganapath. He co-stars with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the film. Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in Kalki 2898 AD alongside his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.