Asin Dismisses 'Baseless' Rumours Of Divorce From Husband Rahul Sharma: 'In The Middle Of Summer Holiday Right Now'

A throwback of Asin and Rahul Sharma. (courtesy: actor_asinfc)

Actress Asin has finally addressed rumours of her divorce, rubbishing them entirely. Over the last few days, rumour mills were abuzz with speculations of a separation between Asin and her husband, businessman Rahul Sharma after several images of Asin and Rahul were found missing from her social media timeline. Many were quick to jump to the conclusion that the marriage was on the rocks and for them, Asin has only one message: “Please do better.” The actress, who is on vacation with her family, issued the clarification on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'. Reminds me of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously?! Pls, do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys,” and added an image of a clear blue sky in the background.

Screenshot of Asin's Instagram story

Currently, the only image of Rahul Sharma on Asin's timeline is one among a carousel of three pictures dedicated to Rishi Kapoor. The photo in question features the couple with the late actor at their wedding reception and was shared when Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.

A fan page dedicated to Asin also shared that the pictures were archived/deleted a few months ago and not recently. “There seems to be a lot of discussion about AR [Asin and Rahul] couple on the internet. A lot of people have asked me about it, and I had the same doubts a few months ago when she suddenly deleted a lot of posts from her account. However, Asin does a lot of unusual things with her Instagram account (IYKYK), so I don't think we can conclude anything based on her Instagram activity.”

The carousel of images also contains a photo that the fan page claims was posted in January, this year on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. “The pic she shared on her wedding anniversary on January 19th (for the first time in years), a few weeks before she deleted those posts,” the caption says, about the image in question. Additionally, the carousel also contains images that Asin shared on the occasion of Easter.

The fan page also added an excerpt of a conversation with Asin, in which the actress says, “Which of course my husband for the life of him cannot ever understand,” followed by laughing emojis.

Check out the images and detailed caption here:

Asin's husband Rahul Sharma is the co-founder of Micromax. The couple has a daughter named Arin, born in 2017. The actress, who is originally from Kerala, made her debut in the 2001 Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. After rising to stardom in Tamil and Telugu film industries, she made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Ghajini in 2008. She was last seen in the 2015 film All Is Well with Rishi Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.