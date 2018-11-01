In Pics: Asin's Daughter Enjoys Joyride In Her Toy Car, A Gift From 'Maasi' Raveena Tandon

Asin and Rahul Sharma's daughter Arin turned one recently (Courtesy simply.asin)

Highlights "Thank you Raveena Tandon maasi for this gift," Asin wrote "Cutiepie," is the general sentiment on Instagram On Arin's first birthday, a grand party was hosted by the couple

Days after treating fans with the first photos of daughter Arin from her first birthday party, actress Asin Thottumkal yet again shared some adorable pictures of her daughter seated in a toy car, which has been gifted to her by none other than "maasi" Raveena Tandon. Cute can't even begin to describe the photos shared by the actress, in which Arin's expression is just priceless. On behalf of little Arin, Asin thanked Raveena Tandon for the birthday present and wrote: "Thank you Raveena Tandon maasi for this gift." She accompanied the post along with the hashtags "#Arin" and "#Arinturnsone". "Cutiepie," is the general sentiment on Instagram. Asin shared a similar photos of Arin on her Instagram story as well.

Earlier, Raveena Tandon, who shares her birthday with Asin, wished the actress on her 33rd birthday. Wishing the actress on Instagram, Raveena wrote: "Happy birthday my friend, Asin #soulsister many, many more joyous years to come. Love laughter and happiness!"

Asin, who is married to businessman Rahul Sharma, welcomed daughter Arin last year. After keeping their daughter well-guarded from media's attention for almost a year, Asin and Rahul let loose some adorable photos of their little munchkin from her first birthday party recently. On Arin's first birthday, a grand party was hosted by the couple and glimpses from the birthday bash were shared on social media.

Take a look at the photos shared by Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma:

Happy 1st birthday ARIN ! #arinturnsone A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on Oct 25, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

Asin shared the first glimpse of her baby daughter in January this year, which featured Arin's foot. #ARWedding #2years. It's the three of us now. Stepping into the third year. Couldn't have asked for more," Asin captioned the photo.

Asin welcomed her daughter with an adorable post on social media, which read: "Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!"

On the work front, Asin was last seen 2015's All Is Well. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini and has also featured in films like Ready, Bol Bachchan and London Dreams.