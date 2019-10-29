Inside Asin's Daughter Arin's 2nd Birthday Party. See Pics

Asin shared this image of birthday girl Arin. (Image courtesy: simply.asin)

Asin's daughter Arin turned 2-years-old on Tuesday and on her daughter's special day, Asin hosted a special underwater-themed party and all we can say is that we would have loved to be there. We can't thank Asin enough for sharing these super cute pictures. In her post, the Ghajini actress revealed that blue is Arin's favourite colour and needless to say, the theme perfectly adhered to it. Asin treated her fans to multiple pictures. In one of the photographs, Arin could be seen dressed in a blue frock and her hair was tied in a ponytail. Asin also gave us a sneak peek of Arin's birthday cake, which perfectly complemented the theme of the party. The caption on Asin's post read: "2 years. Happy 2nd Birthday Arin." She added the hashtag #babysfavouriteblue.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Asin posted a few pictures from Arin's 2nd birthday party on her Instagram stories. Check out the pictures here:

Screenshot of Asin's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Asin's Instagram story.

Asin married industrialist Rahul Sharma in the year 2016. The couple welcomed their first child - Arin in October 2017. Arin frequently makes appearances on her mother's Instagram account and we love it when that happens.

Asin has featured in Bollywood films such as Ready, co-starring Salman Khan, Bol Bachchan, alongside Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. She also featured in Khiladi 786, Housefull 2 - both starring Akshay Kumar.

Asin stepped into the film industry with the 2001 Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. She has been a part of Telugu films like Sivamani and Gharshana, Tamil films such as Majaa and Pokkiri. Asin is best-known for starring in the Tamil and the Hindi version of Ghajini. The Hindi version of the film starred Aamir Khan in the lead role.

