Asin's Onam Greeting Features A Priceless Throwback Pic Of Her 'Little Princess' Arin

Asin shared this picture of Arin. (Image courtesy: simply.asin)

Highlights Arin will turn 2-years-old in October this year Arin can be seen dressed in traditional white and gold outfit Asin married industrialist Rahul Sharma in the year 2016

Asin wished her fans on Onam in the most adorable way possible. The 33-year-old actress dug out a few pictures from last year's harvest festival and shared it with her Instafam, on Wednesday. One of the pictures shared by Asin features her little daughter Arin, who can be seen dressed in traditional white and gold outfit as she shyly smiles at the camera. In her post, Asin revealed that the picture happens to be from last year's Onam, when her daughter Arin was about 10-months-old. The caption on Asin's post read, "Throwback to last year - Arin's first Onam, 10-months-old. Our little princess."

Check out the picture, you can thank us later:

In a separate post, the Ghajini actress shared a picture (also a throwback) of herself along with her husband Rahul Sharma. She captioned the post: "Throwback to last year. First Onam as parents."

Take a look at the post here:

Asin married industrialist Rahul Sharma in the year 2016. The couple welcomed their first child - Arin in October last year. Arin frequently makes appearances on her mother's Instagram account and we love it when that happens.

Here are some of our favourite pictures of Arin:

Asin stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2001 Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. She has been a part of Telugu films like Sivamani and Gharshana, Tamil films like Majaa and Pokkiri . Asin is best-known for starring in the Tamil and the Hindi version of Ghajini. The Hindi version of the film starred Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Asin has been a part of Bollywood films like Ready, co-starring Salman Khan, Bol Bachchan, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. She also featured in Khiladi 786, Housefull 2 - both starring Akshay Kumar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.