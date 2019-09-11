Inside Amala Paul's Onam Celebrations. See Pics

Amala Paul shared this picture. (Image courtesy: amalapaul)

Actress Amala Paul celebrated 10-day harvest festival Onam with great fervour and enthusiasm on Wednesday. The 27-year-old actress shared a couple of photos from Onam celebrations on her Instagram profile and we couldn't get enough of it. In one of the pictures, Amala can be seen lighting a big lamp in a golden and red coloured silk saree. Her priceless smile in the photo is stealing hearts on the Internet. Sharing the picture, Amala Paul greeted her fans in the sweetest way possible. She captioned her post in Malayalam and wrote: "Onam greetings of wealth and prosperity." Check it out:

In her second post, Amala Paul showed clearly how it feels when food coma hits you. She wrote: "In a food coma after the Sadhya." For those who don't know, Sadhya is a feast, consisting of a variety of traditional vegetarian dishes usually served on a banana leaf. The meal usually includes nine courses such as avial, cabbage thoran, sambar, kozhikotta, pachadi among others. Now, take a look at Amala's second picture here:

Amala Paul was last seen in Aadai. Her lined-up films include Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadujeevitham and Cadaver.

And now, here's brief information about Onam. Onam began on September 1 and will continue till September 13. The festival marks the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali - the grandson of Prahlada. There are four main days of Onam. On Thiruvonam (September 11), it is believed that King Mahabali pays a visit to people's homes. The other three days are Uthraadam (September 10), Avittam (September 12) and Chathayam (September 13). Onam celebrations will continue for the next couple of days with snake boat races, Pulikkali tiger play and Kerala Tourism's Onam Week program.

