Amala Paul's Aadai Teaser Goes Viral, Gets A Big Shout Out From Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Amala Paul has been trending incessantly across all social media platforms ever since the teaser of her forthcoming film Aadai released on Tuesday night. The minute-long Tamil teaser begins with a quote by Jean Paul Sartre, "Freedom is about what you do with what's been done to you." The film's storyline is not very clear in the teaser. However it had us hooked throughout the course of the video. The teaser begins with a mother complaining to the police about her missing daughter and during her session with the police, she reveals that the last time they had an interaction, her daughter was drunk. The later half of the video features several startling visuals, in which Amala wakes up in a shocked state and finds herself completely naked.

Take a look at the teaser of Aadai here:

Meanwhile, the trailer got a big shout out from Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Karan Johar. "Looks amazing Amala... All the best to you. Curiosity levels high. Looking forward," tweeted Samantha."

Karan Johar, in his tweet, described Aadai as a film that "breaks the shackles of the status quo" and he tweeted: "Freedom is what you do with what's been done to you.' Presenting Aadai, a Tamil film that breaks the shackles of the status quo. Starring the bold, beautiful and badass Amala Paul. Directed by Rathnakumar."

Sharing the film's poster on social media, Amala used the best set of words to describe the film. She wrote: "We've got all our hopes pinned on the audience's quest for new things and we hope to surf this new wave of content-first projects smoothly. If content is 'Queen', visuals is 'King'. A royal wedding is coming soon."

Amala Paul features in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies and she is best-known for her work in films like Mynaa, Run Baby Run, Achayans, Vada Chennai and Thiruttu Payale 2 among others.