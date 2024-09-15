Onam 2024: Amala Paul And Husband Jagat Desai Reveal Face Of Baby Boy Ilai

On the auspicious occasion of Onam, actress Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai revealed the face of their baby boy Ilai. Amala, Jagat and Ilai can be seen wearing matching traditional outfits. The pictures were clicked as they posed on a boat. In one picture, Jagat can be seen kissing on Amala's forehead. In the other, the couple can be sharing a cosy kiss. Amala looked gorgeous as she wore a red and white saree. Sharing the happy pictures, the couple wrote in the caption, "Happy Onam." The pictures drew instant comments on Instagram. Harleen Sethi wrote, "Kya baat hai yaar. God bless! Happy Onam." A fan wrote, "So cute. My Ilai God bless you my life and My love Happy Onam. Enjoy." Take a look:

In June, the couple welcomed their first child. Jagat shared a video in which they can be seen bringing the child back home from hospital. He captioned the post as, "It's a boy" !! Meet our little miracle, "ILAI" born on 11.06.2024 (stars emojis) #babylove #love." Take a look:

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai got married on November 5, 2023, in a dreamy lavender-themed wedding. The couple announced their wedding through a special Instagram post, replete with a series of love-dipped pictures. For her big day, Amala picked a pastel lilac lehenga, while Jagat complemented his lady love in a finely tailored sherwani in the same hue. The couple's look for the day screamed simplicity. Along with the magical pictures, the couple, in a joint statement, wrote, "Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime." They ended their caption with hashtags that read "married and twin flame". Take a look:

Amala Paul made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, last year. She is best known for her work in films such as Run Baby Run, Velai Illa Pattadhaari, Iddarammayilatho, Mynaa, and Love Failure, among several others.