Onam 2024: Know Date, History, Significance And Rituals Of This Festival

Onam 2024: The festival falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam

Onam 2024: People in the southern state of Kerala celebrate Onam to mark the harvest season and the end of the monsoon. Onam is also attributed to the return of King Mahabali as per legends. The festival spans 10 days, with each day holding its significance and rituals. The celebrations are a magnificent display of cultural heritage, religious fervour, and a deep connection to nature.

The festival is considered a time of feasting and cultural bonding, bringing people from all walks of life together. The 10-day-long harvest festival begins with Atham and concludes with Thiruvonam. The eight other celebratory days are Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam and Uthradom.

The final day of the festival, Thiruvonam holds great importance with families preparing and partaking in Onasadya, the grand Onam feast.

When is Onam 2024?

According to Drik Panchang, Onam will commence on September 5 and conclude on September 15

History of Onam festival

Onam celebrates the homecoming of the Asura King Mahabali from the Patal Lok. Despite being a demon king, Mahabali was said to be generous and his era was considered the golden time for Kerala. This is the reason why his return is widely celebrated.

Legend has it that King Mahabali defeated the Gods and took over the three worlds. That's also said to be the reason Gods resented him and urged Lord Vishnu to help them fight the demon king. Since Mahabali was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, he found it difficult to take sides in battle.

Therefore, he decided to visit King Mahabali in his Vamana (poor Brahmin) avatar and made the demon king agree to his wish for property rights over a piece of land that measures "three paces".

Then Vamana grew in size and covered everything the king ruled in just two steps. Abiding by his words, Mahabali offered his head for the third step. This impressed lord Vishnu, who allowed him to return to earth once every year, celebrated as Onam.

Significance Of Onam Festival

Onam has a great religious significance among the people of Kerala. Through the celebrations of this festival, people show their gratitude towards the land for giving a good harvest. People offer prayers to lord Vamana and their beloved King Mahabali, for the well-being and longevity of their family members.

Rituals Of Onam Festival

Onam is incomplete without traditional folk performances such as the Kathakali dance, Pulikali (tiger dance), and Thiruvathira Kali. These dance forms showcase the cultural richness of Kerala and captivate audiences with their vibrant costumes, intricate makeup, and energetic performances. The Kathakali dance, with its elaborate storytelling and expressive gestures, is a visual treat that narrates mythological tales and stories of valour.

Pulikali, on the other hand, involves artists painted as tigers and hunters, creating a thrilling and lively spectacle. Thiruvathira Kali is a graceful dance performed by women in a circle, usually during the Onam eve. These performances highlight the essence of the festival, reflecting the cultural legacy that has been passed down through generations.

Onam is more than just a harvest festival; it is a celebration of Kerala's cultural identity, unity, and the spirit of giving. It serves as a reminder of the values of compassion, humility, and the importance of community. Onam brings joy and happiness to the hearts of millions.