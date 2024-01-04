Amala Paul And Jagat Desai Announce Pregnancy. See Post

Jagat Desai with Amala Paul. (courtesy: amalapaul)

Congratulations are in order for actress Amala Paul and Jagat Desai. The New Year surely came with a happy development for the couple, who are expecting their first child together. The Bholaa star announced the big news on Wednesday by sharing a series of pictures from her special maternity photoshoot, with her husband. In the pictures, Amala and Jagat, who got married in November last year, can be seen posing on the beach. The collection of pictures begins with Amala, dressed in a red co-ord set, cradling her baby bump. Without showing their faces, the next slide shows the soon-to-be parents caressing Amala's baby bump. Sharing the pictures, Amala wrote, “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!” Needless to say, the comment section was flooded with congratulations in no time.

Ludo star Pearle Maaney was among the first ones to congratulate the couple. She wrote, “Waiting to meet the wonderful soul that chose to be a part of your lives… becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful gifts that ‘Chooses You.' You both are going to be amazing parents… just love the first picture. It speaks for itself…” Actor Srinish Aravind dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Big big congratulations...you two… lots of love and blessings to the little cutie!” Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, director B V Nandini Reddy and actress Reshmi Boban wrote, “Congratulations,” along with red heart emoticons.”

After getting engaged last year in October, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai married on November 5, 2023, in a dreamy lavender-themed wedding. The couple announced their wedding through a special Instagram post, replete with a series of love-dipped pictures. For her big day, Amala picked a pastel lilac lehenga, while Jagat complemented his lady love in a finely tailored sherwani in the same hue. The couple's look for the day screamed simplicity. Along with the magical pictures, the couple, in a joint statement, wrote, “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime.” They ended their caption with hashtags that read “married and twin flame”.

Sharing another set of love-filled pictures from their wedding album, Amala Paul wrote, “Celebrating the love and grace that brought us together… Married to my divine masculine… Seeking your love and blessings.” The note was concluded with the hashtag “Sacred Union.”

Before this, Jagat Desai shared an adorable video of the filmy proposal on Instagram. His note read, “My Gypsy Queen said yes [red heart]. Wedding bells… Happy birthday, my love.”

Amala Paul made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, last year. She is best known for her work in films such as Run Baby Run, Velai Illa Pattadhaari, Iddarammayilatho, Mynaa, and Love Failure, among several others.