South Star Amala Paul And Boyfriend Jagat Desai Just Got Married. See Wedding Pics

Image shared by Amala Paul. (Courtesy: amalapaul)

Congratulations, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai. The couple got married on November 5, Sunday, in a dreamy ceremony. The wedding took place in Kochi, Kerala. It was a lavender-themed wedding. For the special day, Amala Paul picked a pastel lilac lehenga. The top featured a motif traced sweetheart neckline, upheld by shoulder straps. For jewellery, she went with a statement choker set. Amala's look for the day screamed simplicity at its best from miles away. Jagat Desai complemented his bride by choosing a finely tailored sherwani. It featured motifs of flora, the moon and the dreamcatcher elements. Sharing the magical pictures on Instagram, the couple, in a joint statement, announced, “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime.” The hashtags read “#married, and #twinflame”. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap dropped a congratulations note for the newlyweds.

Sharing another set of happy pictures from their wedding album, Amala Paul wrote, “Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together… #Married to my divine masculine… Seeking your love and blessings.”

Jagat Desai celebrated the day with a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge twist.

Oh, and, they sealed the union with a kiss.

Last week, Amala Paul dropped a series of pictures featuring herself and Jagat Desai on Instagram and said, “From the party where it all began to celebrating a lifetime together - our love story unfolds.”

Before this, Jagat Desai shared an adorable video of the filmy proposal on Instagram. His note read, “My Gypsy Queen said yes [red heart]. #weddingbells Happy birthday, my love.” Amala turned 32 on October 26.

Replying to the post, Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta said, “Congratulations.” Amala's brother Abijith Paul wrote, “Jagat Desai kitna sharief he mera bhai.”

Meanwhile, Amala Paul made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.