Inside Amala Paul's Baby Shower Ceremony With Husband Jagat Desai By Her Side

Amala Paul in a still from her video. (courtesy: amalapaul)

Actress Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai, who are expecting their first child together, posted a video from the actress' baby shower ceremony at home. The video was captioned, "Welcoming my gypsy queen and the Goddess mama to be home." The video features clips from the ceremony. The post was accompanied with the hashtags #babyshower #shrimant #Gujarat and #homesweethome." Amala looks every bit stunning in a white and red saree. Amala Paul and Jagat, who got married in November last year, announced their pregnancy in January this year.

Check out the video from the baby shower here:

Earlier this month, Amala Paul shared photos from the baby shower ceremony on Instagram and she wrote. "Embraced by tradition and love."

The couple announced that they are expecting a child with this post on Instagram, in January this year. They captioned the post, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you."

Amala Paul married Jagat Desai in November last year and sharing photos from the ceremony, the actress wrote, "Celebrating the love and grace that brought us together... Married to my divine masculine... Seeking your love and blessings #sacredunion."

Amala Paul features in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies and she is best-known for her work in films like Mynaa, Run Baby Run, Achayans, Vada Chennai and Thiruttu Payale 2 among others. Her other projects include Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadjeevitham and Cadaver. She recently starred in the critically acclaimed Aadujeevitham. She also featured in web-series Ranjish Hi Sahi.