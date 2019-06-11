Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shuts Pregnancy Reports With Sass. 'Thalaivi On Fire,' Says The Internet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, dismissed a Telugu daily report - the headline of which read "Is Samantha pregnant?" - with a hilarious tweet: "Damnnn ....... is she? When you find out please let us know." Samantha's fans were mighty impressed with the actress' reply and posted comments such as "Thug life," "Thalaivi on fire" and "epic level reply." Last year, speaking to Film Companion, Samantha had said that though she hasn't set a date for her retirement from films, she has "fixed a date" for her baby's arrival but more on that later. First, check out Samantha's Twitter zinger:

Damnnn ....... is she ? When you find out please let us know https://t.co/Gk3oYnABYU — Baby Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 10, 2019

In the aforementioned interview, Samantha had said: "The date has been fixed. Like, as if that's going to happen according to the date we have fixed. But Chay seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date... But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby" Samantha also said that her baby (whenever it arrives) will be her "universe" and at least "for the first few years of having a child I won't be anywhere else."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 in a lavish two-part ceremony in Goa. They co-starred in films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Thrayam, Autonagar Surya and Manam.

Samantha, who was last seen in Majili opposite Naga Chaitanya, is currently awaiting the release of Oh Baby come July. Apart from Oh Baby, her work-in-progress projects include Manmadhudu 2 and the remake of 96.