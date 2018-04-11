Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Have 'Fixed The Date' Of Their Baby's Arrival Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her that baby will be her "universe"

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya during their wedding celebrations in Goa. (Image courtesy: Samantha) New Delhi: Highlights Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in October 2017 The actress said that they know when do they want a baby Samantha says she doesn't plan to retire any time soon Rangasthalam actress has "fixed the date" for her baby's arrival.



Samantha also said that her baby (whenever it arrives) will be her "universe" and at least "for the first few years of having a child I won't be anywhere else." Samantha also added: "I have the greatest respect for working mothers."



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had a dreamy wedding in October in Goa. After her wedding Samantha featured in three back-to-back hits - Raju Gari Gadhi 2, co-starring her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mersal with Vijay and the latest



Samantha has an interesting line-up of films for 2018 - Mahanati with Dulquer Salmaan, Seema Raja with Sivakarthikeyan and Super Deluxe with Vijay Sethupathi.



She has also signed a Telugu film with Naga Chaitanya, which will be their first film together after marriage. Their first film as co-stars was Ye Maaya Chesave, after which they worked together in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Thrayam, Autonagar Surya and Manam.



