Rangasthalam: Jr NTR Reviews Ram Charan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Film

Just saw #Rangasthalam. Hats off to you Charan. You truly deserve all the applause and accolades that you are getting. Take one from me too,No one could have done it better #Respect— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2018
Kudos to director Sukumar Garu for his gutsy and brilliant direction. Takes courage to stay true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama. Hats off to you sir— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2018
Congratulations to @Samanthaprabhu2 , @ThisIsDSP , @MythriOfficial and each and everyone in the team of #Rangasthalam. The movie wouldn't be what it is if not for your excellence. You have all done a brilliant job.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2018
Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rangasthalam, which released on Friday, had a 'rocking' start in the US and Australia. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office report of Rangasthalam and said that the film is the second-biggest opening weekend grosser of 2018 in Australia.
This is HUGE... This is an EYE-OPENER... Telugu film #Rangasthalam is the SECOND BIGGEST *opening weekend grosser* [2018] in AUSTRALIA... Collects A$ 289,768 [ 1.45 cr] in its opening weekend... Top 5 list follows... @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018
It's #Rangasthalam wave in USA... The Telugu film made a royal entry into the $ 2 million Club on Sun and is in no mood to slow down... While the final numbers will be updated later, what's noteworthy is that it reached the magical figure in its opening weekend itself! @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018
Of his role in Rangasthalam, Ram Charan told news agency IANS, "After ten years of acting, I needed a complete change. I have to constantly challenge myself as an actor. And what bigger challenge than this film where I play a real-life character who is also deaf. It is a completely different zone of performance for me. Hopefully my audience is going to be as excited by my makeover as I am."
The much awaited confirmation you all have been waiting for since November 18th 2017... Its OFFICIAL.. The Massive Multi Starrer is ON!#RRR .. It's not the TITLE.. Just the TITANS coming together! @ssrajamouli@tarak9999#RamCharanhttps://t.co/PTENUB7pwV— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 22, 2018
The yet-untitled film will be Rajamouli's first film after the two-part epic fantasy Baahubali.