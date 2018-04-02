Rangasthalam: Jr NTR Reviews Ram Charan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Film

Jr NTR watched Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and posted his review

Written by | Updated: April 02, 2018 17:58 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Ram Charan in Rangasthalam (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Hats off to you, Charan. You truly deserve all the applause," he tweeted
  2. He also congratulated Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the team
  3. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have collaborated for a Rajamouli film
Telugu superstar Jr NTR watched Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and posted his review on Twitter. The film has left Junior NTR impressed and he tweeted, "Just saw Rangasthalam. Hats off to you, Charan. You truly deserve all the applause and accolades that you are getting. Take one from me too. No one could have done it better." He also congratulated Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the lead actress of Rangasthalam, the team and applauded the efforts of director Sukumar for his vision. "Kudos to director Sukumar garu for his gutsy and brilliant direction. Takes courage to stay true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama. Hats off to you, sir," Jr NTR added.

Read Jr NTR's review here.
 
 
 

Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rangasthalam, which released on Friday, had a 'rocking' start in the US and Australia. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office report of Rangasthalam and said that the film is the second-biggest opening weekend grosser of 2018 in Australia.
 
 

Of his role in Rangasthalam, Ram Charan told news agency IANS, "After ten years of acting, I needed a complete change. I have to constantly challenge myself as an actor. And what bigger challenge than this film where I play a real-life character who is also deaf. It is a completely different zone of performance for me. Hopefully my audience is going to be as excited by my makeover as I am."

Meanwhile, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have teamed up for a film with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.
 

The yet-untitled film will be Rajamouli's first film after the two-part epic fantasy Baahubali.

