Rangasthalam: Jr NTR Reviews Ram Charan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Film

Highlights "Hats off to you, Charan. You truly deserve all the applause," he tweeted He also congratulated Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the team Jr NTR and Ram Charan have collaborated for a Rajamouli film

Just saw #Rangasthalam. Hats off to you Charan. You truly deserve all the applause and accolades that you are getting. Take one from me too,No one could have done it better #Respect — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2018

Kudos to director Sukumar Garu for his gutsy and brilliant direction. Takes courage to stay true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama. Hats off to you sir — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2018

Congratulations to @Samanthaprabhu2 , @ThisIsDSP , @MythriOfficial and each and everyone in the team of #Rangasthalam. The movie wouldn't be what it is if not for your excellence. You have all done a brilliant job. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2018

This is HUGE... This is an EYE-OPENER... Telugu film #Rangasthalam is the SECOND BIGGEST *opening weekend grosser* [2018] in AUSTRALIA... Collects A$ 289,768 [ 1.45 cr] in its opening weekend... Top 5 list follows... @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

It's #Rangasthalam wave in USA... The Telugu film made a royal entry into the $ 2 million Club on Sun and is in no mood to slow down... While the final numbers will be updated later, what's noteworthy is that it reached the magical figure in its opening weekend itself! @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

The much awaited confirmation you all have been waiting for since November 18th 2017... Its OFFICIAL.. The Massive Multi Starrer is ON!#RRR .. It's not the TITLE.. Just the TITANS coming together! @ssrajamouli@tarak9999#RamCharanhttps://t.co/PTENUB7pwV — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 22, 2018