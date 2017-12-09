Rangasthalam First Look: Fans Welcome Ram Charan Teja, Samantha's Film By Pouring Milk On First Poster

Highlights The first look of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam went crazy viral on Saturday Rangasthalam will be Samantha's third release after marriage Rangasthalam is directed by Sukumar

Everyone loves the first look of Ram Charan Teja and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film, which went crazy viral on Saturday., a Telugu period drama film, is Samantha's third film, which will release after her wedding to Naga Chaitanya. Her first release post marriage wasand then, both of which were stupendous box office hits. In the first look of, audience is introduced Chitti Babu, the character played by Ram Charan. Chitti Babu appears to be a zestful and happy-go-lucky kind of person. Take a look at the first look ofFans celebrated the first look of the film by cutting a cake and pouring milk on the poster (a sign of reverence):Twitter loves the first look this much:is directed by Sukumar, who working with Ram Charan and Samantha for the first time. Sukumar is best known for thefilms with Allu Arjun. He has also directed Samnatha's husband Naga Chaitanya in 2011 filmwent on floors in April 2017 and it is expected to hit the screens on March 30.also stars Jagapati Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Gauthami and Anasuya Bharadwaj.actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in for a special song appearance in the movie.Ram Chan was last seen in 2016's, for which he won several Best actor awards. He also a cameo in his father Chiranjeevi's, which he also produced.