Rangasthalam First Look: Fans Welcome Ram Charan Teja, Samantha's Film By Pouring Milk On First Poster

Highlights
- The first look of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam went crazy viral on Saturday
- Rangasthalam will be Samantha's third release after marriage
- Rangasthalam is directed by Sukumar
#Rangasthalamfirstlook March 30th pic.twitter.com/phzSuBnqiX— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 9, 2017
Fans celebrated the first look of the film by cutting a cake and pouring milk on the poster (a sign of reverence):
Fans Celebrations For First #RangasthalamFirstLookpic.twitter.com/bzkcADVgNo— RAGHUCHARAN GOUD (@RaghuCharanGoud) December 9, 2017
First Look Celebrations in Anantapur #RamCharan Fans #RangasthalamFirstLookpic.twitter.com/4UXo5xb5r0— RamCharanTrends (@TrendsRamCharan) December 9, 2017
Mass Celebrations is on
Perfect First Look For Mass Hungama #RamCharan#RangasthalamFirstLookpic.twitter.com/kfd293leVA— RamCharanTrends (@TrendsRamCharan) December 9, 2017
#RangasthalamFirstLookpic.twitter.com/bOBgvvlmJD— RAM CHARAN DEVOTEE (@durgeshcharan16) December 9, 2017
Twitter loves the first look this much:
#RangasthalamFirstLook#RamCharan Look— Kakinada Talkies (@KkdTalkies) December 9, 2017
Director@aryasukku Style Total Change
Exlent Rel Date March 30@MythriOfficialpic.twitter.com/xGAGIEjVgq
#RamCharan keeping his Mass image aside for doing this Movie— Mega Heroes For a Reason (@AlwaysMegaHero) December 9, 2017
The result will be clearly evident During Movie Release#RangasthalamFirstLookpic.twitter.com/0VNQY9jaoV
#RamCharan as Chitti Babu #RangasthalamFirstLook kumming March 2018 Realese pic.twitter.com/KSYo5hk5Xr— Konidela Chiranjeevi (@ChiruFanClub) December 9, 2017
Rangasthalam is directed by Sukumar, who working with Ram Charan and Samantha for the first time. Sukumar is best known for the Arya films with Allu Arjun. He has also directed Samnatha's husband Naga Chaitanya in 2011 film 100% Love. Rangasthalam went on floors in April 2017 and it is expected to hit the screens on March 30. Rangasthalam also stars Jagapati Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Gauthami and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in for a special song appearance in the movie.
Ram Chan was last seen in 2016's Dhruva, for which he won several Best actor awards. He also a cameo in his father Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No. 150, which he also produced.