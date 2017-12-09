Rangasthalam First Look: Fans Welcome Ram Charan Teja, Samantha's Film By Pouring Milk On First Poster

The first look of Rangasthalam introduced fans to Chittti Babu, played by Ram Charan Teja

December 09, 2017
Fans pour milk on the first poster of Rangasthalam. (Image courtesy: @TrendsRamCharan)

  1. The first look of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam went crazy viral on Saturday
  2. Rangasthalam will be Samantha's third release after marriage
  3. Rangasthalam is directed by Sukumar
Everyone loves the first look of Ram Charan Teja and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Rangasthalam, which went crazy viral on Saturday. Rangasthalam, a Telugu period drama film, is Samantha's third film, which will release after her wedding to Naga Chaitanya. Her first release post marriage was Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and then Mersal, both of which were stupendous box office hits. In the first look of Rangasthalam, audience is introduced Chitti Babu, the character played by Ram Charan. Chitti Babu appears to be a zestful and happy-go-lucky kind of person. Take a look at the first look of Rangasthalam:
 

Fans celebrated the first look of the film by cutting a cake and pouring milk on the poster (a sign of reverence):
 
 
 
 

Twitter loves the first look this much:
 
 
 

Rangasthalam is directed by Sukumar, who working with Ram Charan and Samantha for the first time. Sukumar is best known for the Arya films with Allu Arjun. He has also directed Samnatha's husband Naga Chaitanya in 2011 film 100% Love. Rangasthalam went on floors in April 2017 and it is expected to hit the screens on March 30. Rangasthalam also stars Jagapati Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Gauthami and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in for a special song appearance in the movie.

Ram Chan was last seen in 2016's Dhruva, for which he won several Best actor awards. He also a cameo in his father Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No. 150, which he also produced.

