On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday, Ram Charan Posts The Sweetest Wish: 'Extremely Proud Of You'

Happy Birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress turns 36. Wishes are coming in from all corners for Samantha. From fans to industry friends, social media is filled with heartwarming birthday notes. Now, Ram Charan has shared a message for Samantha on Twitter. He has also wished Samantha good luck for her Indian version of Citadel. The actor said, “Dearest Samantha! Extremely proud of you and your amazing work. Wishing you great health and success. Happy Birthday and good luck with #Citadel.” Ram Charan and Samantha have worked together in the 2018 film Rangasthalam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also received an adorable birthday note from her The Family co-star Manoj Bajpayee. The actor, along with a picture featuring himself and the birthday girl, tweeted, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu. One of the most talented and hardworking co-stars I have had the chance to work with. Have a great day ahead! #SamanthaRuthPrabhu.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in the Indian version of Citadel. It will be created by Raj and DK. The actress, who was part of the global premiere of Citadel in London, also expressed her gratitude on Instagram. A “truly humbled” Samantha wrote, “In awe of this world created by the Russo Brothers and kudos to @primevideo for backing that vision. All the best to Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville and the stellar star cast. Be ready to catch the exhilarating series, @citadelonprime on April 28th on @amazonprime. This is just the beginning. We cannot wait to bring to you the Indian chapter soon Raj and DK, Varun Dhawan and Sita R Menon.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam. The film was directed by Gunasekhar. Up next, Samantha has Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.