Please Do Not Disturb Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Busy Fangirling Over Stanley Tucci

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Stanley Tucci. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel premiere on Tuesday. Now, the actress, who will star in the Indian version of Russo Brother's web series, has been updating her Instfam to pictures from last night. Among all, one photo grabbed our attention which is from her fangirl moment. Yes, the actress is happily posing with Stanley Tucci, who plays a pivotal role in the spy-thriller. In the image, Samantha and Stanley Tucci are twinning in black, and the million-dollar smile on her fans is enough to tell how excited she is to meet The Lovely Bones actor.

Sharing the image from the premiere night, Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned it as "Fangirling," with a heart emoticon.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prahu is Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan and director duo Raj and DK in London. The actress has shared a few pictures with Varun and a group photo on her Instagram handle in which they all are posing in black ensembles. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Grateful".

Take a look below:

Also, Samantha offered a closer glimpse of her ensemble - a black crop top and matching bodycon skirt from the shelves of Victoria Beckham. She accessorised her ensemble with Bulgari's serpentine jewellery and styled her hair into a bun. Soon after she shared the post, Keerthy Suresh, commented, "Stunning!!!" Mrunal Thakur wrote, "OMG," followed by a heart emoticon.

Here's how the Citadel team checked in England. "Team huddle in England #citadelindia," read the caption.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam.