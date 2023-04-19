Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan, Twinning And Winning, At Citadel Premiere In London

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: samanthasnation)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who jetted off to England yesterday, attended the premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel.The premiere night took place in London, and our Indian version of Citadel stars made sure to make their presence count. Some pictures from the event are doing the rounds on the Internet in which Samantha and Varun are twinning in black ensembles. Samantha looks absolutely stunning in a black crop top and matching bodycon skirt. She accessorised her ensemble with a statement neckpiece and bracelet and styled her hair into a bun. Varun, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black T-shirt, matching bottoms and a jacket.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan shared a picture on his Instagram handle featuring the director duo Raj and DK and co-star Samantha. In the image, they can be seen enjoying their drinks as they all flash their million-dollar smiles for the camera. Varun looks dapper in a pink T-shirt and yellow jacket, while Samantha looks pretty in a black ensemble topped with a blue denim jacket. "Team huddle in England #citadelindia," read the caption.

Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere of her upcoming web series Citadel with her husband Nick Jonas in a red off-shoulder bodycon dress. Nick Jonas shared a video from the event and captioned it as "Red Dress".

Produced by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28. In the series, Priyanka and Richard play agents named Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively.