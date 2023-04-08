The Internet Can't Get Enough Of This Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan With Ranveer Singh And Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, SRK and Ranveer Singh on stage. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event was a gala event. Not many would disagree with the fact that one of the major highlights of the weekend event was Shah Rukh Khan's special dance on the electrifying track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Wondering, why are we talking about it today. Courtesy: Ranveer Singh. The actor, who gave a power-packed performance on day 2 of the event, has shared an elaborate note along with a set of pictures and videos from the event. The last pic, in the album, features Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer. Here, SRK is seen performing his signature pose as Ranveer and Varun cheer for him. Fans too fell in love with the image in the series. Replying to the post, actress Anjali Anand wrote, “That last picture.” A fan said, “SRK and you [heart emoji]” Some of them declared they are “only here for the last picture”. Ranveer's 83 co-star Ammy Virk dropped a “love u, guyz” note under the pic.

Ranveer Singh's caption read, “Feel such pride in my heart as an Indian to witness the glory that is the NMACC. A truly world-class Arts and Culture Center in the heart of my hometown- Mumbai. As a proud member of the artist community, I offer gratitude to Mrs. Nita Ambani. Graceful, kind, generous, a passionate artist and philanthropist herself, she is a patron of the arts in the truest sense, having in this moment, manifested an unprecedented watershed moment for arts and culture in India.”

Expressing his gratitude for the participation, he added, “I had the opportunity to participate in the revelry of the grand launch - celebrated amongst friends with some good ol' song & dance- I shall cherish these fond memories. Do visit the NMACC to watch THE GREAT INDIAN MUSICAL. It's a musical spectacle unlike no other that will fill your heart with pride for our great nation. I am in awe of what the creative & technical team has achieved with this presentation. It's India's biggest-ever theatrical production - a sensory reverie that portrays India's rich cultural legacy through a melange of music, dance, drama and visual arts. Will bring a tear to your eye and ignite fervour in your heart! don't miss it! #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre.”

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt is also part of the film.