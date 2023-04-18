Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Cryptic Post After Shaakuntalam Box Office Failure

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Amid the Shaakuntalam's low box office collection, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a new picture on her Instagram. However, what grabbed our attention was her caption - a shloka from Bhagavad Gita. It is about working hard and not thinking about the outcomes. In the image, Samantha is looking out of the window. She looks pretty in a black T-shirt topped with a denim jacket and black frame sunglasses. The picture seems to have been clicked in a car as she can be seen wearing a seatbelt. In the caption, she wrote, "Karmanye vadhika taste Ma phaleshu kadachana Ma karma phala he tur bhuh Ma te sangotsva karmani." It loosely translates to, "You have a right over your action, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your action. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction."

Soon after Samantha Ruth Prahu shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry. You are the most beautiful and gorgeous," while another wrote, "More power Sam."

Take a look at Samantha's post below:

Meanwhile,Shaakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar didn't perform at the box office as expected. According to Trade analyst Trinath, he told Hindustan Times, "Samantha's films have always managed to register good to decent openings. Even her last release Yashoda, despite mixed reviews, opened strongly at the box-office. Shaakuntalam was rejected from the first show and after collecting around Rs 5 crore on the first day worldwide. The film couldn't recover at all. In the opening weekend, it didn't even collect over Rs 10 crore globally."

