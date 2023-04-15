Shaakuntalam Director On Why He Asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Lose Her Biceps And Abs

Samantha in Shaakuntalam.(courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Shaakuntalam, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead roles, is running successfully in theatres across the world. The film, based on the legendary Abhijnana Shaakuntalam by Kalidasa has been helmed by veteran director Gunasekhar. Speaking about the project that is rooted in Indian literature and mythology, the director has shared that his first and only choice for the film was Samantha. In an interview with ETimes, the filmmaker said that he, however, had to ask Samantha to rework her physique ahead of the project. The director was quoted as saying: “I asked Samantha to rework her figure because her abs or biceps would be unsuitable for Shakuntala's soft and tender look. So, to work on her look, she asked for some time but not for its content.”

Gunasekhar also added: “I had no plan B actress for Shaakuntalam, from day one it was always Samantha.” It may be noted that Samantha's last two projects preceding Shaakuntalam were high on action – Family Man 2 and Yashoda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release has been receiving a lot of love from her fans and colleagues. The actress, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis last year, got a special message from herKushi co–star Vijay Deverakonda. In a social media post, he wrote, “Sammy, You are so full of love, always wanting to do right, spread cheer, still giving your everything for each shot in a film as if your entire career depends on it. The world might never know what a fighter you have been the past 1 year, always trying to put a smile and your best foot forward for your teams, films, and fans even though your body needs a break, needs rest. I wish you all luck for #Shaakuntalam tomorrow. Your will and the love of millions will always keep you safe. It will all be well. Love always, Vijay.”

To this, Samantha said, “At a loss for words... Really needed this. Thank you, my hero.”

During the promotions of the film, Samantha opened up about battling personal challenges such as her myositis diagnosis. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the actress confessed: “You know, your eyes, the medium to express emotions, and every day I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. Every day I go through this pain. I am sensitive to light and I can't, which is why you know I don't wear glasses just for fun and for style. The light actually affects my eyes. I have intense migraine; I have intense pain in my eyes and they swell from the pain and this is every single day for the last eight months.”

On the work front, in addition to Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in the Indian installment of Citadel.