Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is At Loss Of Words After Vijay Deverakonda's Best Of Luck Note For Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is all set for the release of Shaakuntalam, received a best-of-luck note from his Kushi co-star Vijay Deverakonda ahead of the release. He started his note with these words, "Sammy , You are so full of love , always wanting to do right, spread cheer, still your everything for each shot in a film as if your entire career depends on it." Calling Samantha a "fighter", Vijay added, "The world might never know what a fighter you have been the past one year, always trying to put a smile and your best foot forward for your teams, films, and fans even though your body needs a break, needs rest." For those who don't know, then let us tell you - the actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year.

Wishing Samantha Ruth Prabhu love and luck, Vijay Deverakonda concluded his note with these words, "I wish you all luck for #Shaakuntalamtomorrow. Your will and the love of millions will always keep you safe. It will all be well. Love always Vijay."

Soon Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, Samantha was quick to re-share on her Twitter handle and wrote, "At a loss for words... Really needed this. Thank you my hero!!"

Read Vijay Deverakonda's tweet below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have been shooting for Kushi for the past few months. It is a romantic comedy film which marks their collaboration for the second time. Earlier, they starred in the hit film Mahanati, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh. Kushi will release on September 1.

Coming back to Samantha's Shaakuntalam, the movie also stars Dev Mohan in the lead. The movie will hit the theatres on April 14.