Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Health Update: 'Down With Fever, Have Lost My Voice'

Superstar Samantha Ruth Pabhu, who has been super busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, in her latest tweet, shared an update on her health. Samantha revealed that she will have to skip the promotional event scheduled for tonight at a Hyderabad college due to her health. "I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice," Samantha tweeted. She added, "Please join team Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening... will miss you."

Read Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tweet here:

(1/2)I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love.



Unfortunately the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice. — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 12, 2023

Last year, Samantha, in an Instagram post revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Read her post here:

The actress was last seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.