5 'Crazy Things' That Happened To Samantha Ruth Prabhu While Filming Shaakuntalam

Image was shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu awaits the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. It will open in theatres this Friday. She plays the titular role in the Gunasekhar-directed film, which is based on the great poet Kalidasa's play Abhijnanashakuntalam. Ahead of the film's release, Samantha, on Monday, revealed “five crazy things about Shaakuntalam.” The first one is about her allergic reaction to floral jewellery, which she was required to wear for her character. Samantha shared, “I have a flower allergy but had to wear flower ornaments on my arms and on my neck. I shot all day with no complaints. And then in the evening when I took it out, the imprint of the flowers was all over my arm. I had, like, a flower tattoo on my arm for six months. I thought it was permanent because no one was able to fix it. So, I would put makeup on top of that for like, six months and then finally it went away. So, yeah, crazy."

Next, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “I dubbed for three languages in the movie. I really don't know how other actors do it. My gosh, it is tough. I was saying the dialogue in my sleep. I hope I've done a good enough job." Shaakuntalam will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

For the third “crazy thing,” the actress said: “I got bit by a rabbit on the sets of Shaakuntalam.” Samantha hilariously added: “They are not so cute, apparently.”

Did you know that for a song sequence in the upcoming film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had to give almost 15 takes because her 30-kg lehenga would “push (her) out of the frame”? She revealed: “Neeta Lulla (celebrated costume designer) ma'am had made some of the most beautiful costumes for Shaakuntalam. There was this song where I had to wear a beautiful lehenga. She had kept dancing in mind and hence, made some lehengas lighter and some heavier, like 30 kgs kind of heavy. But what was meant to be for the song, didn't really happen, and I ended up wearing a 30 kg lehenga for the dance.”

Samantha added, “And when I was spinning, the lehenga would take me out of the frame and the dance master Raju sir would ask, 'Why can't you stay in the frame?' I was like, I am trying, but the lehenga is taking me out of the frame. So, when I would spin, the lehenga would push me out of the frame. So, we had to do like 10 to 15 takes for that. That was crazy."

Any guesses for the last “crazy thing”? It's quite simple. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hair in the film is not her real one but a wig.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Wanna know 5 crazy things about Shaakuntalam?”

Shaakuntalam also stars Dev Mohan, Gautami, Madhoo, Aditi Balan and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha.