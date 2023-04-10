Samantha Ruth Prabhu Explains Her 'Teen Girl Look': 'Glasses Are My New Best Friend.' Here's Why

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: introverteeen)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, held an Ask Sam session on Sunday on her Twitter handle. As soon as session commenced, the Family Man 2 actress was hounded by fans, questioning her about all things possible. However, the cutest and perhaps the one that got us smiling was this. A fan uploaded a picture of Samantha wearing spectacles and wrote, "your new teen-girl looks are so cute, do you mind continue being this cute for a little longer." Replying to the fan's adorable request, Samantha wrote, "Glasses are my new best friend."

Take a look at the Twitter exchange here:

A few days ago, a video of the actress went viral across social media. In the video, Samantha can be seen squinting her eyes while expressing her discomfort at the flashbulbs from the paparazzi cameras pointed towards her. Samantha can be heard saying, "I am very sorry but this flash," as she squints to protect her eyes while smiling through the ordeal. For the unversed, the actress had previously revealed in an interview with Bollywood Bubble that the light affects her eyes. Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed through a post that she has been diagnosed with Mytosis, a rare condition that causes muscles to become weak, sore, and tired.

"You know, your eyes, the medium to express emotions, and every day I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. Every day I go through this pain. I am sensitive to light and I can't, which is why you know I don't wear glasses just for fun and for style. The light actually affects my eyes. I have intense migraine, I have intense pain in my eyes and they swell from the pain and this is every single day for the last eight months," Samantha Ruth Prabhu was quoted saying.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Twitter AMA session was indeed a fun one and her timeline stands as proof. In another instance, a fan asked, "Dude, where do you get your strength from... how do you keep on going strong despite so many fu**** happening..." To this, she replied, "Because this is not how my story will end. I decide. #Shaakuntalam."

Read Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tweet below:

Because this is not how my story will end☺️

I decide 🤍#Shaakuntalamhttps://t.co/nslxTvxZua — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 9, 2023

Making an appearance on Samantha's timeline was also Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur. Hailing Samantha for being an inspiration, Mrunal asked her, "when are we working on a film together." A thrilled Samantha was quick to reply, "Congratulations on #Gumraah beautiful Mrunal. Let's do it... love the idea!!"

Take a look:

Yesterday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took some time out to wish her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni on his birthday. Samantha shared a poster of Akhil's upcoming film Agent on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday @akkineniakhil. Yayy #Agent on the 28th... This is going to be (fire emoticon). Lots of love." Soon after, Akhil re-shared the post and wrote, "Thank you so much Sam. I hope I meet your expectations (heart emoticon)."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 after dating for several years, and in 2021, the couple announced their separation.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam, co-starring Dev Mohan, is slated to release on April 14.