After 'Unimaginable Things', Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Now 'Prepared For Anything'

Image was shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (courtesy: jrntr)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The actress is super busy with promotion campaigns. Well, in the middle of this, Samantha took out some time for an “Ask Me” session on Twitter. "Let's talk all things #Shaakuntalam #AskSam," Samantha tweeted on Sunday. When a fan asked, “From being from last week of Shakuntalam 2 years back to the promotions of the film and release in 5 days. How does it feel to you Sam? It's been a great long journey (sic),” the actress dropped a heartwarming reply. Samantha said that a lot of “unimaginable things” have happened in her life. Quote-tweeting the post, she said, “Gosh!! So much has happened...Unimaginable things...life lessons...I guess I am prepared for anything now.” Be it the separation from her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya or the time when she got diagnosed with myositis, the last two years were a bit challenging for Samantha. Myositis is an autoimmune disease that brings with it a range of symptoms such as muscle weakness and pain,

The user's tweet was attached to a set of two pictures featuring the actress. The first image was a gym selfie. In it, the actress has added a bunny filter to the post. The next one was from one of the promotional events.

Gosh!!

So much has happened????

Unimaginable things.. life lessons..

I guess I am prepared for anything now☺️#Shaakuntalamhttps://t.co/t6qZQOheFt — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 9, 2023

Shaakuntalam, the mythological drama, which is based on Kalidasa's Abhijnanashakuntal, will release on April 14. The film also stars Dev Mohan in a crucial role. Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla are also part of the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, during one of her interviews, revealed that light affects her eyes. The actress also opened up about her health condition. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “You know, your eyes, the medium to express emotions, and every day I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. Every day I go through this pain. I am sensitive to light and I can't, which is why you know I don't wear glasses just for fun and for style. The light actually affects my eyes. I have intense migraine, I have intense pain in my eyes and they swell from the pain and this is every single day for the last eight months.”