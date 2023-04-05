Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Reporting Straight From Her Make-Up Room - 'Rise Up Baby'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a pic with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: sayanigupta)

Is there anything Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't do? We think not. The actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, has shared a work-in-progress picture from her make-up room. Here, Samantha is seen calmly sitting on a chair. The team is busy doing her hair and make up. Along with the picture, Samantha wrote, “Rise up baby.” The picture has spread like wildfire on social media. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis. Samantha's upcoming film Shaakuntalam also stars Dev Mohan. The film will be released on April 14.

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the titular character. The mythological drama, which is based on Kalidasa's Abhijnanashakuntalam, also stars Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla. Last month, Samantha watched the film and shared her excitement with fans on social media. She wrote, “And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can't wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you're going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me!” Samanatha also shared a picture featuring herself, director Gunasekhar, and producers Dil Raju and Neelima Guna.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also opened up about her health and how she dealt with myositis disease and the physical issues she faced post the rare disease. The actress told Bollywood Bubble, "I've been through a lot of struggle but this was the final breaking of shackles because as an actor you are always expected to display perfection in your Instagram, perfection in your interviews, in your films and I could never get over like just letting go and accepting myself for who I am."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She is part of the Indian version of Citadel.