Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Just How Debilitating Myositis Is: 'Every Day I Go Through This Pain'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, in a recent interview opened up on her struggle with myositis disease and the physical issues she faced post the rare disease. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she revealed how she had lost control over her look during the course of the diagnosis. "I've been through lot of struggle but this was the final breaking of shackles because as an actor you are always expected to display perfection in your Instagram, perfection in your interviews, in your films and I could never get over like just letting go and accepting myself for who I am," Bollywood Bubble quoted the actress saying.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu added, "I've wanted to be better and better and better and look better and finally I am at a place where I have no control over this condition, the medication that I have to take, the side effects of all of the medication."

Opening up about the side effects of the medication on her body, Samantha revealed, "One day I was puffy, one day I am sick, one day I have no control over my look. So, this was a final shackel to be broken as an actor. You know, your eyes, the medium to express emotions and everyday I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. Everyday I go through this pain. I am sensitive to light and I can't which is why you know I don't wear glasses just for fun and for style. The light actually affects my eyes. I have intense migraine, I have intense pain in my eyes and they swell from the pain and this is every single day for the last eight months."

"This is probably the worst thing that can happen to the actor because eyes are the medium through which you express," Samantha Ruth Prabhu added.

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a break from acting after she was diagnosed with myositis.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in Shaakuntalam, which is releasing on April 14.