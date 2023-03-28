Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up On Her Health Condition: 'There Are Highs, Lows And Really Bad Lows'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, opened up about her health. The actress, who was diagnosed with myositis last year, in an interview, spoke about the tough times and how her work helped her to fight. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "Yes. It is very slow and very arduous. But I think my work centres and grounds me. The one thing I was fighting hard to get back to was my work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who took a break from acting to focus on her health, thanked the producers, directors, cast and crew members of her projects for patiently waiting for her to return. "I'm very grateful to all the producers and directors who understood what I was going through, who waited patiently for me to get back, who are patient right now on sets."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about the tough times, "No day is the same. Every day is different. There are highs, there are lows, and there are really bad lows. Well, I thought I was already having a pretty difficult period. So I thought I had learned everything that life had to teach me and I thought I had grown enough. But these eight months have shown me a lot more of grounding and who I am as a person, and what mental strength really is."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned to work and is currently busy promoting her film Shaakuntalam. Also, she is shooting for her next web series Indian instalment of Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan.