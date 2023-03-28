Viral: In This Pic Of Naga Chaitanya In London, Spot Rumoured Girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala

Surender Mohan shared this picture. (courtesy: chefsurendermohan)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipata created a heavy buzz on the Internet last year over their rumoured relationship, but they didn't confirm the rumours. Now, a picture of them, which seems to be from their dinner date, is doing rounds on the Internet. In the image, Naga Chaitanya is happily posing with chef Surender Mohan in a restaurant. However, what grabbed our attention was Sobhita sitting at the table in the background. The image is from London, as the chef, who shared the image on his Instagram handle, has geotagged the hotel in the post.

Soon after the chef shared the post, the followers were quick to notice Sobhita Dhulipala in the background. A user wrote, "Is that @sobhitad behind you?" while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

Naga Chaitanya trended a great deal when RJ Siddharth Kannan asked the actor to describe Sobhita Dhulipala during an interview. Naga Chaitanya's reply was, "I'm just gonna smile."

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 after dating for several years and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. Speaking to ETimes about his separation from ex-wife Samantha, he said, "In our case, Samantha has moved on, I've moved on and I don't feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

Talking about Sobhita Dhulipala, the actress became a household name after starring in the web series Made In Heaven. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniying Selvan: I.