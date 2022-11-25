Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Pic Goes Viral Amid Dating Rumours

Sobhita Dhulipala with Naga Chaitanya. (courtesy: bkbsouthcinema)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started trending big time on Friday, after a picture of them together started circulating on social media. The picture of the rumoured couple was curated by several fan pages on social media. In the picture, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen twinning in black outfits. Rumours about Naga Chaitanya and the Made In Heaven actress' romance began earlier this year. A few months ago, Naga Chaitanya trended a great deal when RJ Siddharth Kannan asked the actor to describe Sobhita Dhulipala during an interview. Naga Chaitanya's reply was: "I'm just gonna smile."

Take a look at Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's photo here:

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya. The stars got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October last year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, speaking of her equation with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, said this on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan when asked if they are amicable: "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now but it maybe sometime in the future."

Sobhita Dhulipala, who became a household name after starring the web-series Made In Heaven, has featured in films cross languages. She is best-known for starring in Bollywood films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Kaalakaandi, Chef, The Body and Ghost Stories. Besides Hindi films, she has starred in movies like Kurup, Major, Moothon and Goodachari. Sobhita was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I.