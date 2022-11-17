Sobhita Dhulipala On Her Journey From 'Simple Town From Andhra Pradesh' To 'Gen Z Style Icon'

Sobhita Dhulipala shared this image. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala has made her mark in movies and OTT projects across languages. Her work has not gone unnoticed by fans and critics, with Sobhita often receiving rave reviews for her stellar work in the last few years. On Wednesday, another accolade came her way at the Elle Beauty Awards, where she was recognised for her fashion sense. The actress won the Gen Z Style Icon award and on the occasion, Sobhita shared a warm note on her journey so far in the world of cinema. Along with pictures from the event on Instagram, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Moments like this make me feel like my life is a wild ride. Thinking about where I come from…simple town from Andhra Pradesh and to be at the receiving end of stuff like this…man...I feel such gratitude, such softness.”

Sobhita Dhulipala often gives fans a peek into her personal life. She recently posted photos of her family trip to Tamil Nadu. Sharing images from a temple visit, she wrote, “Beautiful day today at Kanchipuram. Fam jam. Seen here is the Kanchi Kamakshi Ambal temple and Sri Sankara Matham.”

Before that, Sobhita Dhulipala also dropped a video of her getting her ears pierced and cited that a Raja Ravi Varma painting was her inspiration for the same. In the caption of the fun video, she wrote: “I woke up and decided..there will be blood. (Referred painting is Radha in the moonlight by Raja Ravi Varma).”

Meanwhile, the style award for Sobhita Dhulipala comes just days after she sent the Internet into a tizzy by stepping out in a flamboyant all-black outfit. In the caption, Sobhita shared about her mantra in life and fashion: “Life is short Amigo. Wear the velvet gown. Wear the veil. Wear a red red mouth and wear them lace gloves. And wear a damn cap too. Seen here as a part-time witch who happens to be a tennis fan. Lol.”

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film marks her debut in Tamil.