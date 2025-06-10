Bhumi Pednekar Looks Summer Chic In A Plaid Strapless Top And Matching Pants

Bhumi Pednekar's closet has recently been a mix of vibrant numbers, sheer silhouettes and ultra-glam styles. From walking the ramp like an absolute pro to making every public appearance a fashion moment, the actress has always scored high on our style meter. Recently, Bhumi stunned in a plaid top and pants co-ord set from Rahul Mishra's Fall-Winter 2025 collection, Silk Route.

The top came with an off-shoulder design and a voluminous, ruffled-puffed detail on the chest. The statement piece was broad and layered, drawing attention to Bhumi's sculpted physique.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Bhumi paired the top with matching high-waisted pants. Fitted around the waist and hips, the pants accentuated the figure and flared length added panache to the fit. The overall cut and fit of the pants gave a vintage-inspired yet contemporary vibe, perfect for a statement fashion moment.

The entire outfit's pattern featured shades of deep red, dark blue, and hints of black, with the classic plaid pattern that added texture to it. Bhumi completed the look with pointed purple pumps. Her minimal but elegant accessories included long earrings and rings that complemented the bold outfit without overpowering it.

For makeup, Bhumi Pednekar opted for an earthy eyeshadow and thin eyeliner along the upper lash line. A touch of blush on her cheeks and lips topped with a warm, reddish-brown lipstick sealed her beauty deal.

A slicked-back updo, with no visible loose strands, completed her fashion look.