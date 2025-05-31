Bhumi Pednekar's Embroidered Mahima Mahajan Lehenga Has Royalty Written All Over It

Bhumi Pednekar is hands-down a fashion icon. From rocking red carpet gowns to bringing power dressing to life in pantsuits, and even giving us serious vacation wardrobe inspo with her stunning swimwear, the actress truly does it all.

Bhumi, who last appeared in Netflix's The Royals, is now getting us hyped for Part 2 of the series. And in true queen style, the star dropped a royal fashion bomb on Instagram that we can not stop staring at.

Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, Bhumi Pednekar wore a custom “Wahida” lehenga designed by Mahima Mahajan. The outfit was made of delicate organza fabric and blended beautiful kesar (saffron) and pink tones. The skirt was heavily embroidered with bold floral patterns, swirling leaves and rich detailing. The flow and flare of the lehenga brought that perfect mix of drama and grace.

The blouse was just as eye-catching. It was intricately hand-embroidered with sequin, mirror and threadwork. The cropped number featured a structured yet feminine cut that highlights Bhumi's well-toned physique. The dreamy dupatta added that extra bit of flair and made the entire look feel light and majestic at the same time.

As for the accessories – pure perfection. Bhumi Pednekar wore statement heavy-duty earrings from Golden Window. She also opted for a cuff from Ishhaara.

The diva's makeup was soft but glowing! Think flushed cheeks, peachy lips, shimmery eyelids and perfectly defined brows. Oh, and that little round bindi worked like a cherry on the cake.

And that sleek middle-parted bun? Absolute elegance. It pulled the whole look together and kept the attention on her outfit and those gorgeous earrings.

Bhumi Pednekar just reminded us once again that when it comes to fashion, she is always one step ahead.