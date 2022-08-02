Naga Chaitanya's Response To Question About Rumoured Girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala: 'I'm Just Gonna Smile'

Naga Chaitanya pictured in Mumbai.

Naga Chaitanya, who is busy with the promotional duties of Laal Singh Chaddha, during an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan was asked to describe rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor's response placed him on the top of trends list on Tuesday. Naga Chaitanya smiled for a while and then said, "I'm just gonna smile." Rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala's alleged romance began earlier this year. The actor, who was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recently told ETimes in an interview: "In our case, Samantha has moved on, I've moved on and I don't feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

Earlier this year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu called out a media publication for a report that was titled "Chay fans lash out at Sam's PR team." The article was printed after rumours of Naga Chaitanya dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala started doing the rounds. The article claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's PR team planted the story about the Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's alleged romance. In a strongly-worded tweet, Samantha wrote: "Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys...Parties involved have clearly moved on... You should move on too. Concentrate on your work... On your families... Move on."

Rumours on girl - Must be true !!

Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !!

Grow up guys ..

Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work ... on your families .. move on!! https://t.co/6dbj3S5TJ6 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 21, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October last year. The speculations about their rift started when Samantha Prabhu Ruth dropped her surname Akkineni on social media in July last year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was a guest of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan this season, was asked during the show if she and Naga Chaitanya are amicable. To which she replied, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now but it maybe sometime in the future."