'Grow Up Guys': Samantha Ruth Prabu On Report Claiming That She Planted Rumours About Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for voicing her opinions through powerful statements, did it once again. The actress, recently called out a media publication for a report that was titled "Chay fans lash out at Sam's PR team" (which has now been deleted). The article was printed after rumours of Naga Chaitanya dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala started doing the rounds. The article claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's PR team planted the story about the Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's alleged romance. In a strongly-worded tweet, Samantha wrote: "Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys...Parties involved have clearly moved on... You should move on too. Concentrate on your work... On your families... Move on."

Read Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tweet here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been the center of brutal trolling, in an Instagram story last year, addressed speculation surrounding her separation from Naga Chaitanya in a powerful statement. An excerpt from her statement read: "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions."

Last year, the stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement. It read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Read the statement here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October last year. The speculations about their rift started when Samantha Prabhu Ruth dropped her surname Akkineni on social media in July last year.