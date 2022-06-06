Viral: Samantha Ruth Prabhu With 'Sweetest Ever' Ranveer Singh

Samantha with Ranveer. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Samantha Ruth Prabu and Ranveer Singh are all praise for each other as they collaborate on a project. On Sunday, the actress shared a post on her Instagram wherein she is posing with the actor. The image seems from the set of their upcoming project as Samantha can be seen in a uniform of an Air Force officer while Ranveer is wearing a blue shirt. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "The sweetest ever Ranveer Singh". Today, Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor re-shared her post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "T'was a delight". They are reportedly working on an advertisement in Mumbai.

Here have a look:

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a breathtaking view of the seaside and captioned it as "Something beautiful is on the horizon". Check out the post below:

Earlier, during the promotion of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh had revealed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit track Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise was his favourite song. Speaking to India Today, he said, "I think one of my favourite songs is Oo Antava. I go mad when they play it. I don't understand the song, but that music touches me. It does something to me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Next, she will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.