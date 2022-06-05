Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Ranveer Singh Attend Radhika Merchant's Arangetram

Salman, Aamir And Ranveer pictured at Arangetram ceremony

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted the Arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant on Sunday at The Grand Theatre in Jio World Centre, Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by several Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and others. Salman was snapped in a black pantsuit, while Aamir was in a blue t-shirt paired with jeans. Ranveer looked dapper in an embroidered red kurta paired with off-white pyjamas. Meezaan Jaaferi and Sharmin Segal were also snapped at the ceremony. For the unversed, Arangetram means an on-stage debut performance of a former student who has learnt an Indian classical dance form.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Salman Khan was pictured at the Arangetram.

Aamir Khan posed for the shutterbugs at the Arangetram.

Ranveer Singh greeted media with Namaste.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani pictured at the ceremony.

Meezaan Jaaferi posed for the shutterbugs in an all-white kurta-pyjama and layered with a blue jacket.

Sharmin Segal posed for shutterbugs clad in an orange saree featuring green and golden borders.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani at the ceremony.

Sagarika Ghatge was pictured with her husband Zaheer Khan at the ceremony. The actress looked pretty in a beige kurta paired with a bright red hued dupatta while Zaheer looked handsome in a pink kurta-pyjama.

The Arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant was jointly hosted by Ambanis and Merchants. The ceremony was also attended by politician Aditya Thakeray, mother Rashmi Thackerey and brother Tejas Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan just returned from Dubai, where he hosted IIFA 2022. The award ceremony kick-started on June 3 (Saturday) and concluded on June 4 (Sunday).

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, while Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Ranveer Singh has several films in his kitty - Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.