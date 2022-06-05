Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Ranveer Singh Attend Radhika Merchant's Arangetram

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted the Arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant on Sunday at The Grand Theatre in Jio World Centre, Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by several Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and others. Salman was snapped in a black pantsuit, while Aamir was in a blue t-shirt paired with jeans. Ranveer looked dapper in an embroidered red kurta paired with off-white pyjamas. Meezaan Jaaferi and Sharmin Segal were also snapped at the ceremony. For the unversed, Arangetram means an on-stage debut performance of a former student who has learnt an Indian classical dance form.
Here have a look at the pictures:
The Arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant was jointly hosted by Ambanis and Merchants. The ceremony was also attended by politician Aditya Thakeray, mother Rashmi Thackerey and brother Tejas Thackeray.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan just returned from Dubai, where he hosted IIFA 2022. The award ceremony kick-started on June 3 (Saturday) and concluded on June 4 (Sunday).
On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, while Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Ranveer Singh has several films in his kitty - Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.