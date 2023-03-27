Viral: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Adorable Reply To Tweet Asking Her To 'Date Someone'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, replied to a fan who asked the actress to "date someone". On Sunday, a fan shared an edited video from Samantha's recent interview (where she promoted her film) on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I know it's not my place to say but please Date someone." Samantha dropped an adorable reply which might have made her fan's day. She wrote, "Who will love me like you do," followed by a heart emoticon. Check out the tweet below:

Who will love me like you do 🫶🏻 https://t.co/kTDEaF5xD5 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 26, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a huge fan base, and whenever she shares a post on Instagram, it immediately makes it to the trend list. A week ago, Samantha shared a picture of herself doing a plank, but what grabbed the fans' attention was her toned body and chiselled abs. In the comment section, a user wrote, "That oblique and abs cutting... killing it," while another wrote, "Perfect plank!"

Take a look below:

The actress has been updating her Insta family by offering a closer glimpse of her Shaakuntalam promotional diaries. Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam, co-starring Dev Mohan. The movie will hit the theatres on April 14. Also, she has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha is also busy shooting for her next web series Citadel with director duo Raj and DK. It is an Indian version of the Russo Brothers' Citadel that stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The Indian Instalment of Citadel co-stars Varun Dhawan.