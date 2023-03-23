Kushi First Look: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda's One-Of-A-Kind Love Story

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in Kushi. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Two of the entertainment industry's biggest names – Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda – will be seen together in the upcoming film Kushi. Now, Samantha has shared the poster of the love story on social media featuring her alongside Vijay Deverakonda. In the poster, while Samantha is seen leaning over the balcony with a dog in one hand and her other hand outstretched, Vijay Deverakonda is seen holding her hand while being dressed in a shirt, formal pants, with what appears to be a lunch bag. The poster says: “Kushi. The two worlds will meet on 1st September 2023.” Sharing the poster, Samantha wrote, “Whole heart,” with a heart emoji.

Vijay Deverakonda too shared the same poster and said, “Kushi. Sept 1st. With full love, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri Movie Makers, Hesham Abdul Wahab, and your man.”

A few weeks ago, director Shiv Nirvana shared a set of photos from the sets of the film celebrating Samantha Ruth Prabhu's return to work. The actress took a brief break from the shoot after being diagnosed with an auto-immune disease. The director shared a photo of the actress cutting a cake and wrote, “The fighter Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to Kushi sets today. Same energy and same dedication,” with heart emoji.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis last year. She had shared the development with her fans on social media. In the caption, she wrote, “Your response to the Yashoda trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…physically and emotionally. And even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you…THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film Liger. Samantha, who last appeared in Yashoda, will be seen next in Shaakuntalam.