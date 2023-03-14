Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reviews Her Film Shaakuntalam: 'Can't Wait For...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is moving from strength to strength on the professional front. After the success of her action-thriller Yashoda, the actress will soon be back on the big screen with the mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Ahead of the film's release next month, the actress shared that she has seen the movie in its entirety and is elated with the results. Sharing an image with director Gunasekhar, producers Dil Raju and Neelima Guna, Samantha said, “And, I finally watched the movie today. Gunasekhar garu…you have my heart. What a beautiful film. One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly. I can't wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions. And all you kids out there… You're going to love our magical world. Dil Raju garu and Neelima…Thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen opposite Dev Mohan in the film. Shaakuntalam will also feature Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla and is based on Kalidasa's Abhijnanashakuntalam.

Over the last several months, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has faced personal challenges including her divorce and myositis, an autoimmune condition. Samantha recently shared on Instagram how she coped with these difficulties by relying on her faith. In the post, the actress shared a photo of herself meditating in front of an idol and expressed how faith helped her stay calm, taught her valuable lessons, and made her feel empowered. In the caption, Samantha said, “Sometimes, it doesn't take superhuman strength… faith gets you through. Faith keeps you calm… faith becomes your teacher and your friend. Faith makes you superhuman.” In response, actress Anushka Sharma wrote: “Yes,” with a heart emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis last year and shared the development with her fans on social media. Along with an image in which she is seen dubbing while an IV bag is connected to her hand, the actress provided insights into her journey. She wrote, “Your response to the Yashoda trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…physically and emotionally. And even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you…THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

In addition to Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She will also play the lead role in the Indian instalment of the action-drama Citadel.