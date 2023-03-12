Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels 'Faith Makes You Superhuman'. Anushka Sharma Reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has never shied away from sharing her personal and professional milestones with fans on social media. The actress has been extremely vocal about her challenges over the past few years. Despite seeing tremendous success professionally, the actress not only went through a divorce but also a serious health issue in the form of myositis, an autoimmune condition. Now, in a new Instagram post, Samantha has shared how she has traversed through the difficult times – by leaning on her faith. Sharing an image in which she is seen meditating in front of an idol, the actress said: “Sometimes, it doesn't take superhuman strength… faith gets you through. Faith keeps you calm… faith becomes your teacher and your friend. Faith makes you superhuman."

Replying to the post, actress-producer Anushka Sharma said: “Yes,” with a heart emoji. Fashion designer and Samantha's friend Krésha Bajaj replied with heart emojis.

See the post here:

In October, last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she was diagnosed with myositis in a moving post. Sharing an image in which she is seen dubbing for her film while an IV bag is connected to her hand, the actress confessed that it has not always been an easy journey. In her detailed note from 2022, Samantha said: “Your response to the Yashodha trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…physically and emotionally. And even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you…THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is preparing for the release of her much-anticipated film Shaakuntalam,directed by Gunasekhar. Along with Samantha in the titular role, the film will also feature Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta. The film will also feature Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagallaand is based on Kalidasa's AbhigyanamShakuntalam.Shaakuntalam will hit the theatres on April 14.

In addition to Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in the Indian instalment of the international show Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.