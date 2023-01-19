Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics. The Internet Is Smitten

Samantha in a still from Shaakuntalam. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is busy with the promotional duties of her next project Shaakuntalam, shared some stills from the upcoming film and stunning can't even begin to describe them. Samantha, who stars as Shakuntala in the mythological drama, looks stunning in a white ensemble. The actress is seen wearing floral jewelry in the film stills. "Mallika for you. Shaakuntalam," wrote the actress. Mallika is the name of the new song from the film. The comments section of the post was flooded with heart emojis from fans. Aashritha Daggubati, cousin of Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, dropped a white heart emoji. "Ethereal," wrote an Instagram user. "This look stole everyone's heart surely," added another fan.

This is the post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Some more stills from the song shared by Samantha on her Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Earlier, Samantha shared the first track from the film along with this post and she wrote: "Starting off the musical journey of Shaakuntalam with the first single Mallika/Malligaa/Mallike on Jan 18th. Music by Melody Brahma Mani Sharma."

After the film's trailer launch in Hyderabad earlier this month, Samantha wrote in her caption: "Thankyou for today. Shaakuntalam Trailer Day."

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. Samantha made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2, for which she made headlines for her role as Raji. The actress will also feature in Russo Brother's Citadel.

Last year, the actress featured in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also starred in the action thriller Yashoda.