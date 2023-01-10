Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Reply To Tweet Claiming She's 'Lost Her Charm And Glow'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the trailer launch of her film Shaakuntalam on Monday. A verified Twitter handle posted Samantha's pictures from the trailer launch with an insensitive tweet that read: "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again." The actress, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year, replied: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here's some love from me to add to your glow."

Read Samantha's reply here:

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

And here's some love from me to add to your glow https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023

The actress looked stunning as ever in an ivory saree from the shelves of Devnaagri and she accessorised her look with glasses. An emotional Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image from the film's trailer launch and she wrote: "Thankyou for today #ShaakuntalamTrailerDay."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2, for which she made headlines for her role as Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. The actress will reportedly also feature in Russo Brother's Citadel as well.

Last year, the actress featured in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also starred in the action thriller Yashoda. She will also star in the film Shaakuntalam. The actress released a trailer from the film on Monday and revealed that the film is slated to release on February 17.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love.