Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Toughest Part Of Filming - 'Maintaining Grace And Posture Is...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her next film Shaakuntalam, dropped a post revealing the toughest part of the film. However, the actress gave it a hilarious angle by sharing a video of her pet dog Sasha lying on the couch. In the post, the actress talked about how "maintaining grace and posture" while acting in the film was tough. "The toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running... even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing. Had to take training sessions for it!" read her caption.

Poking fun at her pet dog Sasha, Samantha added that she should have taken Sasha along with her on the sets because grace is "not her thing either." "Should have taken Sasha along... clearly so not her thing either! #LikeMotherLikeDaughter," the actress added. Samantha has also shared a picture of herself from a training session on maintaining grace and posture.

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is playing the role of Shakuntala, while Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the movie also stars Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.

A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture BTS picture of herself from the movie and captioned it as "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam."

Shaakuntalam is slated to hit the theatres on February 13 worldwide.