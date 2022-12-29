For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, It's Time For 'Newer And Easier Resolutions' That Are...

Samantha shared this picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been keeping a low profile for a while now, has treated her Insta family to an adorable selfie. Along with a beautiful photo, she has written a long note about "newer and easier resolutions." In the image, she is flashing her million-dollar smile as she lay down and rests her head on her arm. In the caption, she wrote, "Function forward... control what we can!! Guess it's time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless." Towards the end of the note, she wished her fans, "Happy 2023!!"

Soon after Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the post, Varun Dhawan dropped a smiling face emoticon, while Chinmayi Sripada dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Her fans also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Waited for your post!! You are the strongest, superwoman. Get well soon Samantha. Will alwags pray for you," while another wrote, "Wait all the way to your post... Much love strength and light to u Sam!!! Inspiration."

Here have a look:

A few months ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Along with the long post, she shared a picture of herself sitting on a couch with an IV drip on her wrist. An excerpt from her note read, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days... physically and emotionally... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on Christmas, the actress received a special gift from filmmaker and Chinmaya Sripada's husband Rahul Ravindran. The director gave her a customized frame that read, "Woman of Steel...The tunnel is dark and there's no end in sight. It was promised, but there's no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright. You're made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don't only fighters like you win the fight...Because what doesn't defeat you...makes you stronger than ever...And stronger forever."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Both films are scheduled to release next year.