Citadel: Nick Jonas Is Utterly Smitten By Priyanka Chopra's Red Dress At Premiere. See Pics

Attention please, Priyanka Chopra is here to slay and how. The actress was a stunner in a red off-shoulder gown as she attended the premiere of her upcoming web series Citadel in London. Her husband Nick Jonas shared a video on his Instagram handle, offering a sneak peek into the gala night. Well, it seems even Nick is smitten by Priyanka and in the caption, he wrote, "Red Dress" and added the track in the background Burnin' Up. In the video, Priyanka looks gorgeous in a red bodycon ensemble with a plunging neckline and sported red lipstick to accentuate her look.

Soon after Nick Jonas shared the video, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Yaas finally acknowledging 'red dress'". Another wrote, "ok Nick Jonas We all know your wife is Priyanka Chopra. What can I say, she's hot."

Many images and videos are also going viral on the Internet from the premier night in which Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are posing together for the camera, and they look absolutely adorable. For the night, Nick opted for a black suit. In some videos, we can see Nick cannot take his eyes off Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel co-star Richard Madden also attended the premiere in a black suit. Check out their pictures below:

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra also accompanied her to the premiere in a red and golden saree. There are some pictures of the Chopra-Jonas family leaving the venue after the premiere.

Citadel will release on Amazon Prime Videos on April 28.