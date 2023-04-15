Citadel: Priyanka Chopra's 'Spy Meet' With Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci And The Russo Brothers

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London to promote her upcoming thriller web series Citadel and needless to say, all eyes are on her. The actress, however, is not alone in her promotional endeavours. She is accompanied by the stellar cast members of the project including Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, as well as director Joe Russo and showrunner David Weil. Sharing a set of images with this crew and the London skyline in the background, Priyanka wrote, “And now that's what I call a good view #SpyMeet.” Replying to the post, director duo, the Russo brothers – who are executive producers of the show – commented, “What a crew,” with clap emojis. David Weil too responded with high-five emojis, while Mrunal Thakur said, “Uff [heart emoji].”

Before this post, Priyanka Chopra shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the promotional event. The actress dressed in a black outfit with a thigh-high slit allowed the pictures to do all the talking and said, “Citadel has arrived in London…@citadelonprime @primevideo.”

The post received compliments from various celebrities. Comedian and content creator Lilly Singh called Priyanka "gorgeous," while Paris Hilton left a heart-eye emoji in response. Actress Li Jun Li referred to the actress as a "stunner" with a heart emoji and expressed missing them. Sayani Gupta used a fire emoji to convey her appreciation, and Saba Pataudi left heart emojis as well.

Sharing a video from the event, Priyanka Chopra said, “Everything you know is a lie…”

The Prime Video show had its first premiere in Mumbai earlier this month. Along with the lead cast, some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry such as Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK, Kabir Khan attended the event. "I'm very excited to be starting the global campaign for Citadel in India, my home. We will be travelling across the globe after this, but I've got good luck from millions from my country and I will carry it wherever I go, like I always do," Priyanka Chopra told reporters.

Citadel features Priyanka Chopra as elite spy Nadia Sinh opposite Richard Madden's Mason Kane. In addition to Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.